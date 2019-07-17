(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korea looking for more goals in women's water polo vs. Canada
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Now that they have the first one out of the way, the South Korean women's water polo players will try to score more goals at the FINA World Championships on Thursday.
South Korea will take on Canada to close out Group B action in the women's tournament at 7:10 p.m. After getting blanked by Hungary 64-0 in the opening game last Sunday, the collection of water polo neophytes got on the board against Russia, losing 30-1 on Tuesday on the goal by Kyung Da-seul.
Prior to the competition, the players had repeatedly said their biggest objective was to score at least one goal. With that taken care of, they will now go up against a very determined Canadian team still looking for its first victory.
Canada finished fourth at the previous world championships two years ago but has lost to Russia and Hungary to start the current campaign.
Also on Thursday, diver Kim Su-ji will enter the preliminary in the women's 3m springboard, hoping to add another medal to her bronze from 1m springboard. The semifinals are also Thursday, and the final will be Friday.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Thursday. All times are local.
- Artistic Swimming (Yeomju Gymnasium Artistic Swimming Competition Venue)
Free combination, preliminaries (11 a.m.)
Duet free, finals (7 p.m.)
- Diving (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Women's 3m springboard, preliminary (10 a.m.), semifinals (3:30 p.m.)
Men's 3m springboard, final (8:45 p.m.)
- Open Water Swimming (Yeosu EXPO Ocean Park Open Water Swimming Competition Venue)
5km team relay (8 a.m.)
- Water Polo (Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue)
Women's preliminary, Cuba vs. Spain (8:30 a.m.)
Women's preliminary, Greece vs. Kazakhstan (9:50 a.m.)
Women's preliminary, Japan vs. Australia (11:10 a.m.)
Women's preliminary, Italy vs. China (12:30 p.m.)
Women's preliminary, South Africa vs. United States (4:30 p.m.)
Women's preliminary, New Zealand vs. Netherlands (5:50 p.m.)
Women's preliminary, Canada vs. South Korea (7:10 p.m.)
Women's preliminary, Hungary vs. Russia (8:30 p.m.)
