(Gwangju Swimming) Ball for 1st goal by S. Korean women's water polo lost in shuffle

Russia got three goals each from 10 different players, but journalists from that country didn't stop any of them for sound bites in the mixed zone. Instead, they scrambled to find an English interpreter so they could interview the 18-year-old South Korean. And Ryan Hanna Yoon, a Korean-American player who speaks fluent English, was also surrounded by international journalists, who tried to get her thoughts on the meaning of Kyung's goal for the South Korean team.

