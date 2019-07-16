Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon appoints new prosecutor general

All Headlines 14:57 July 16, 2019

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Yoon Seok-youl, a reform-minded veteran prosecutor, as new prosecution chief Tuesday, his office announced.

The president authorized the appointment of Yoon as prosecutor general, but Yoon's two-year tenure will begin next Thursday, one day after the term of the outgoing prosecutor general Moon Moo-il is to end, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#prosecutor general
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!