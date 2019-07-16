(LEAD) Moon appoints new prosecutor general
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Snubbing major opposition parties' protest, President Moon Jae-in appointed Yoon Seok-youl, a reform-minded veteran prosecutor, as new prosecution chief Tuesday.
The president authorized the appointment of Yoon as prosecutor general at around 2:40 p.m., according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
His two-year tenure, however, will begin next Thursday, one day after the term of the outgoing Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il is to end, she added.
In June, President Moon, a former human rights lawyer, picked Yoon to lead the prosecution. The choice was widely viewed as reflecting the president's resolve to reform the influential organization, one of his key election pledges.
Yoon is known for playing a key role in looking into some wrongdoings by the two former conservative administrations of Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.
In his National Assembly confirmation hearing last week, Yoon faced a barrage of questions mainly from opposition lawmakers over allegations of his involvement in handling a corruption case involving the brother of his close colleague.
Conservative opposition parties refused to adopt a formal hearing report. Moon set Monday as the deadline for the National Assembly to send the report to him. In South Korea, the president's pick for the top prosecution post does not require lawmakers' consent.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
