Lawmakers submit resolutions against Japan's trade curbs
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) – South Korean lawmakers have submitted several draft resolutions demanding Japan withdraw its recent curbs on high-tech exports to the neighboring country.
Rep. Lee Soo-hyuck and 44 other lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party proposed a resolution bill Monday, claiming the export restrictions would undermine the relations between the two countries, disrupt the free and fair international trade order and adversely affect the world economy.
Japan began to impose stricter regulations on July 4 on shipments of three chemicals used in the production of semiconductors and display panels, in what appears to be retaliation for Seoul court rulings that ordered some Japanese firms to compensate the Korean victims of forced labor during World War II.
The ruling party lawmakers called on Japanese firms involved to sincerely apologize and compensate the plaintiffs.
Rep. Sul Hoon from the same party also submitted a separate bill, which called for the cancellation of Japanese officials' remarks that suggested South Koreans may have transferred some sensitive materials to North Korea. Seoul officials have dismissed the claim as groundless, urging Japan to give substantial evidence.
In a separate statement, 24 legislators from the conservative opposition Liberty Korea Party expressed regret about the "retaliatory" trade measures and urged the two governments to seek a diplomatic solution.
Two other draft resolutions were submitted by 24 lawmakers from the center-right Bareunmirae Party and a group of three liberal lawmakers from the Democratic Party, Justice Party and Minjung Party.
The proposals will be reviewed by the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee before being sent to the plenary session.
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Prime minister says Abe's view on S. Korea over N. Korea sanctions potentially 'risky'
-
4
U.S. says Trump and Kim had meeting, not summit, in DMZ
-
5
Hyundai hires ex-BMW designer as chief of design innovation group
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
4
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
5
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
2
(News Focus) S. Korea embraces deepening trade row as Japan considers additional measures
-
3
Three unmanned N. Korean boats found adrift in S. Korean waters last weekend
-
4
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
5
Ex-CIA official advocates nuclear freeze for North Korea as next negotiation step