KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HDC HOLDINGS 13,650 UP 150
S-1 98,000 DN 700
LG Innotek 112,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 251,500 UP 6,000
S-Oil 90,600 DN 1,800
HYUNDAI WIA 49,650 DN 250
KumhoPetrochem 88,600 UP 1,200
SKC 42,950 DN 250
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,930 UP 40
Mobis 231,500 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,000 UP 300
Yuhan 230,000 UP 2,000
SLCORP 20,950 DN 550
CJ LOGISTICS 136,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 94,400 UP 1,400
DaelimInd 109,000 UP 2,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15650 UP50
KiaMtr 42,100 DN 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,900 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 45,150 UP 250
HITEJINRO 21,850 DN 150
FOOSUNG 12,100 UP 1,100
Daesang 25,000 UP 400
SKNetworks 5,470 DN 10
ORION Holdings 17,650 0
JWPHARMA 31,800 UP 2,200
KISWire 25,400 0
LotteFood 526,000 DN 3,000
NEXENTIRE 9,240 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 88,900 DN 500
KCC 265,500 UP 4,000
JW HOLDINGS 7,600 UP 1,750
AmoreG 63,500 UP 1,100
HyundaiMtr 133,000 DN 5,000
HankookShellOil 322,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 16,600 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,150 DN 850
TaekwangInd 1,308,000 DN 11,000
SsangyongCement 6,020 UP 20
KAL 28,750 UP 400
