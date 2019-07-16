KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,790 UP 10
LG Corp. 74,700 UP 600
SsangyongMtr 3,695 DN 20
BoryungPharm 11,750 DN 100
L&L 14,950 0
NamyangDairy 562,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,800 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,000 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 5,260 0
HtlShilla 84,800 DN 300
Hanmi Science 48,450 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 95,800 UP 3,800
Hanssem 69,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,300 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 262,500 UP 2,000
Kogas 44,800 UP 450
KSOE 114,500 UP 500
Hanwha Chem 21,500 DN 400
OCI 94,100 UP 1,600
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,000 DN 50
KorZinc 451,000 UP 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,680 DN 20
SYC 54,000 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 47,550 UP 850
IS DONGSEO 35,250 UP 50
Shinsegae 274,500 UP 3,000
Nongshim 237,500 DN 2,500
SGBC 43,750 DN 800
Hyosung 72,600 UP 200
LOTTE 40,350 DN 50
AK Holdings 44,800 UP 750
Binggrae 67,000 UP 200
GCH Corp 22,200 UP 250
LotteChilsung 153,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,150 UP 250
POSCO 239,500 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 97,900 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 213,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,450 UP 1,450
KUMHOTIRE 4,540 UP 225
