KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DB INSURANCE 53,900 UP 1,100
SamsungElec 46,850 UP 400
NHIS 14,250 UP 100
SK Discovery 27,250 0
LS 49,850 UP 900
GC Corp 113,000 0
GS E&C 35,550 UP 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,500 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 241,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 127,500 UP 3,000
GS Retail 39,050 UP 550
Ottogi 669,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 25,650 UP 500
DaeduckElec 10,950 DN 50
Donga Socio Holdings 95,700 UP 200
SK hynix 76,100 DN 100
Youngpoong 730,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,900 DN 300
Hanwha 25,850 DN 150
DB HiTek 14,350 UP 150
CJ 98,300 UP 1,200
LGInt 18,750 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 7,270 0
SBC 17,250 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 27,200 UP 250
TONGYANG 1,755 0
Hanchem 84,800 UP 3,100
DWS 43,000 DN 450
UNID 47,250 UP 250
KEPCO 25,550 UP 100
SamsungSecu 38,200 UP 200
SKTelecom 259,500 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 46,650 DN 750
HyundaiElev 88,300 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 36,500 UP 1,050
Hanon Systems 11,450 0
SK 229,000 UP 5,000
DAEKYO 6,170 UP 30
GKL 18,400 DN 750
Handsome 35,800 DN 50
