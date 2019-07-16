DB INSURANCE 53,900 UP 1,100

SamsungElec 46,850 UP 400

NHIS 14,250 UP 100

SK Discovery 27,250 0

LS 49,850 UP 900

GC Corp 113,000 0

GS E&C 35,550 UP 350

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,500 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 241,000 UP 2,000

KPIC 127,500 UP 3,000

GS Retail 39,050 UP 550

Ottogi 669,000 UP 2,000

IlyangPharm 25,650 UP 500

DaeduckElec 10,950 DN 50

Donga Socio Holdings 95,700 UP 200

SK hynix 76,100 DN 100

Youngpoong 730,000 UP 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 47,900 DN 300

Hanwha 25,850 DN 150

DB HiTek 14,350 UP 150

CJ 98,300 UP 1,200

LGInt 18,750 DN 300

DongkukStlMill 7,270 0

SBC 17,250 DN 100

Hyundai M&F INS 27,200 UP 250

TONGYANG 1,755 0

Hanchem 84,800 UP 3,100

DWS 43,000 DN 450

UNID 47,250 UP 250

KEPCO 25,550 UP 100

SamsungSecu 38,200 UP 200

SKTelecom 259,500 DN 1,000

S&T MOTIV 46,650 DN 750

HyundaiElev 88,300 0

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 36,500 UP 1,050

Hanon Systems 11,450 0

SK 229,000 UP 5,000

DAEKYO 6,170 UP 30

GKL 18,400 DN 750

Handsome 35,800 DN 50

(MORE)