KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
WJ COWAY 81,900 DN 3,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 144,000 UP 4,000
IBK 13,800 DN 100
KorElecTerm 64,300 DN 500
NamhaeChem 10,150 0
DONGSUH 18,050 UP 50
BGF 6,880 UP 50
SamsungEng 16,600 0
SAMSUNG C&T 94,400 UP 1,300
PanOcean 4,810 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 36,150 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 28,450 UP 200
KT 27,950 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL190000 UP5000
LG Uplus 13,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,700 DN 100
KT&G 98,500 0
DHICO 6,180 UP 80
LG Display 17,150 UP 200
Kangwonland 30,200 UP 550
NAVER 120,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 133,000 0
NCsoft 500,000 UP 3,000
DSME 31,300 DN 100
DSINFRA 6,120 UP 190
DWEC 4,570 DN 5
Donga ST 99,300 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,350 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 283,500 DN 2,500
DongwonF&B 288,500 UP 4,500
KEPCO KPS 30,600 DN 50
LGH&H 1,314,000 UP 48,000
LGCHEM 353,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 18,900 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 102,500 UP 1,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,200 UP 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,700 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 70,000 DN 300
Celltrion 188,500 UP 5,000
Huchems 22,500 UP 150
