KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 155,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,400 UP 1,100
KIH 79,300 UP 1,200
LOTTE Himart 38,900 DN 1,000
GS 52,900 UP 400
CJ CGV 38,050 DN 400
HYUNDAILIVART 17,300 DN 250
LIG Nex1 29,050 UP 650
FILA KOREA 69,600 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,500 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,200 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,845 DN 155
AMOREPACIFIC 165,000 UP 3,500
LF 25,250 UP 150
SK Innovation 171,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 25,150 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 44,700 UP 600
Hansae 19,650 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 60,100 DN 700
Youngone Corp 35,600 DN 200
KOLON IND 42,400 UP 1,050
HanmiPharm 299,000 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,470 UP 100
emart 136,500 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY322 00 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 58,000 UP 2,000
CUCKOO 125,500 0
COSMAX 102,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 28,850 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 295,500 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 68,400 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 35,600 DN 450
Netmarble 91,700 DN 2,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S333500 DN500
ORION 86,500 DN 1,200
BGF Retail 199,500 UP 7,500
SKCHEM 51,100 UP 500
HDC-OP 35,900 0
HYOSUNG HEAVY 31,000 DN 50
WooriFinancialGroup 13,900 UP 100
