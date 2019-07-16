DAEWOONG PHARM 155,500 0

HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,400 UP 1,100

KIH 79,300 UP 1,200

LOTTE Himart 38,900 DN 1,000

GS 52,900 UP 400

CJ CGV 38,050 DN 400

HYUNDAILIVART 17,300 DN 250

LIG Nex1 29,050 UP 650

FILA KOREA 69,600 0

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,500 DN 4,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,200 0

HANWHA LIFE 2,845 DN 155

AMOREPACIFIC 165,000 UP 3,500

LF 25,250 UP 150

SK Innovation 171,500 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 25,150 UP 150

KBFinancialGroup 44,700 UP 600

Hansae 19,650 UP 50

LG HAUSYS 60,100 DN 700

Youngone Corp 35,600 DN 200

KOLON IND 42,400 UP 1,050

HanmiPharm 299,000 UP 1,500

BNK Financial Group 7,470 UP 100

emart 136,500 UP 2,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY322 00 UP250

KOLMAR KOREA 58,000 UP 2,000

CUCKOO 125,500 0

COSMAX 102,500 UP 1,000

MANDO 28,850 DN 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 295,500 DN 1,000

INNOCEAN 68,400 DN 900

Doosan Bobcat 35,600 DN 450

Netmarble 91,700 DN 2,100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S333500 DN500

ORION 86,500 DN 1,200

BGF Retail 199,500 UP 7,500

SKCHEM 51,100 UP 500

HDC-OP 35,900 0

HYOSUNG HEAVY 31,000 DN 50

WooriFinancialGroup 13,900 UP 100

(END)