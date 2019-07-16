Seoul stocks up ahead of Q2 earnings season, Fed decision
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares ended higher Tuesday as investors await second-quarter earnings results to be released later this month. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.39 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 2,091.87. Trade volume was moderate at 675 million shares worth 5.16 trillion won (US$4.4 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 418 to 380.
Foreigners bought a net 251 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting institutions and individuals' stock selling valued at a combined 247 billion won.
"Investors expect to take a positive cue from major corporate earnings results, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to cut fund rates at the end of the month," Kiwoom Securities Co. analyst Suh Sang-young said.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.9 percent to 46,850 won, leading steelmaker POSCO gained 0.6 percent to 239,500 won and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. climbed 1.4 percent to 28,750 won.
Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 3.6 percent to 133,000 won, and No. 1 auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. shed 1.7 percent to 231,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,177.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.7 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Prime minister says Abe's view on S. Korea over N. Korea sanctions potentially 'risky'
-
4
U.S. says Trump and Kim had meeting, not summit, in DMZ
-
5
Hyundai hires ex-BMW designer as chief of design innovation group
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
4
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
5
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
2
(News Focus) S. Korea embraces deepening trade row as Japan considers additional measures
-
3
Three unmanned N. Korean boats found adrift in S. Korean waters last weekend
-
4
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
5
Ex-CIA official advocates nuclear freeze for North Korea as next negotiation step