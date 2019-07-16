Cheong Wa Dae: Japan's arbitration process offer unacceptable
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- A couple of days ahead of the deadline set by Japan for South Korea to respond to its offer of a formal arbitration process over historical disputes, the office of President Moon Jae-in made clear Tuesday that it won't accept the call.
Cheong Wa Dae's stern stance came amid Tokyo's threat of additional trade measures against South Korean companies. It heralds a possible deepening of rifts between the neighboring countries.
"Our position is clear that it's unacceptable," a senior Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters. "There's no change in the government's position."
At the center of the latest Seoul-Tokyo stand-off is compensation of Koreans forced to toil at Japanese factories and mines during World War II. Korea was under Japan's harsh colonial rule from 1910-45.
Japan argues that all reparation issues associated with the colonization were settled in a 1965 bilateral treaty on normalizing diplomatic ties.
Last year, however, South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Japanese firms to compensate forced labor victims who filed a civil suit seeking reparations. The court ruled that individuals had the right to seek reparations beyond the state-to-state accord.
The Moon administration has stated that it respects the court decisions.
In an apparent retaliatory step, Japan imposed stricter export restrictions against South Korea for some key materials used in the production of semiconductor and displays.
Japan is moving to take additional measures, including the removal of South Korea from the so-called "white list" of trusted importers.
The Cheong Wa Dae official said South Korea has no plan to deliver any response to Japan until the deadline. Tokyo is demanding the establishment of an arbitration panel brokered by a third country, as Seoul has already turned down its offer of a bilateral committee.
