S. Korean Bond Yields on July 16, 2019
All Headlines 16:41 July 16, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.515 1.517 -0.2
3-year TB 1.431 1.434 -0.3
10-year TB 1.573 1.582 -0.9
2-year MSB 1.454 1.460 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 1.934 1.937 -0.3
91-day CD 1.780 1.780 --
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
U.S. says Trump and Kim had meeting, not summit, in DMZ
-
4
Hyundai hires ex-BMW designer as chief of design innovation group
-
5
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
Most Saved
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
4
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
5
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
2
(News Focus) S. Korea embraces deepening trade row as Japan considers additional measures
-
3
Three unmanned N. Korean boats found adrift in S. Korean waters last weekend
-
4
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
5
Ex-CIA official advocates nuclear freeze for North Korea as next negotiation step