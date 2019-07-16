Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-lawmaker Chung Doo-un found dead on Seoul mountain

All Headlines 17:05 July 16, 2019

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Former conservative lawmaker Chung Doo-un was found dead on a mountain near an apartment complex in Seoul on Tuesday, police said.

Chung, who was a lawmaker of the now-defunct Saenuri Party, was a close confidant of President Lee Myung-bak.

This undated file photo shows former lawmaker Chung Doo-un. (Yonhap)

