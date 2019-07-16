Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Ex-lawmaker Chung Doo-un found dead on Seoul mountain, suicide suspected

All Headlines 17:19 July 16, 2019

(ATTN: ADDS more info)

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Former conservative lawmaker Chung Doo-un was found dead on a mountain near an apartment complex in Seoul on Tuesday after an apparent suicide, police said.

Chung, who was a lawmaker of the now-defunct Saenuri Party, was a close confidant of President Lee Myung-bak.

Chung left a suicide note that his wife found and reported to police. Police are now working to determine the cause of his death.

This undated file photo shows former lawmaker Chung Doo-un. (Yonhap)

namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Chung Doo-un #death #former lawmaker
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!