Seoul defense chief says North Korea projectiles shot in May could be ballistic missiles

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said Wednesday he is aware that the projectiles shot by North Korea in May could be ballistic missiles.

North Korea fired short-range missiles into the East Sea on May 4 and May 9. The Seoul government has yet to confirm whether the weapons are ballistic missiles or not.

"An analysis by South Korea and the United States is still underway," the minister told the Legislation and Judiciary Committee of the National Assembly.

"I am aware of the fact that they are likely to be ballistic missiles, but we are analyzing them," he said.

He noted media reports that they are similar to Russia's Iskander short-range missile. "We are examining both similarities and differences," he said.

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo speaks at a session of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee of the National Assembly in Seoul on July 16, 2019. (Yonhap)


