(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) Diver withdraws from team event with triceps injury
(ATTN: ADDS coach's comment in para 4; FIXES detail at bottom)
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean diver Kim Yeong-nam pulled out of a team event at the ongoing world championships with triceps injury on Tuesday.
Kim was scheduled to compete in the mixed 3m and 10m team event at the FINA World Championships, alongside Kim Su-ji.
But the Korea Swimming Federation said Kim Yeong-nam had sustained a left triceps injury on Monday and he was being held out of Tuesday's event for "precautionary reasons."
Kim competed with Woo Ha-ram in the men's synchronized 10m platform final Monday.
Park Yoo-hyun, head coach of the diving team, said Kim wanted to take part in the team event but he was at the risk of suffering further injury, possibly a separated shoulder, if he'd gone ahead.
In the team event, one male and one female diver each take three attempts. Of their six attempts, three have to come from the 3m springboard, and the other three must be done on the 10m platform. It became a medal sport at the world championships in 2015, and South Korea's Woo Ha-ram and Kim Na-mi placed 12th that year. The country didn't send a team in 2017.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
