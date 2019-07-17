Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Cheong Wa Dae says third-country arbitration offer unacceptable (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon warns, refutes, Japan brazenly changes words (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae rejects Japan's arbitration offer (Donga llbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae says Japan's third-country arbitration offer unacceptable (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Former lawmaker found dead on mountain (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea calls joint military drill violation of summit deals, threatens discontinuation of talks with U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Korea did not make '1+1+alpha' offer to Japan for compensation for forced labor (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae says Japan's third-country arbitration offer unacceptable (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea says Trump promised to stop joint drills during Panmunjom meeting (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon and prime minister go for 'two-top diplomacy' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Korean, Japanese firms in agony amid tit-for-tat row (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Shops promote boycotting Japan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Japan's arbitration process offer unacceptable: Cheong Wa Dae (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Japan need diplomatic breakthrough (Korea Times)
