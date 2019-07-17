(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 17)
No emotional reaction
: Anti-Japan sentiment cannot help resolve dispute
President Moon Jae-in's strong rhetoric against Japan on Monday reflected his firm determination not to yield to the neighboring country's apparent economic retaliation over wartime forced labor issues. Moon appeared to deliver a strong message to Tokyo that the Shinzo Abe administration cannot win a trade war.
What's notable is that President Moon has begun to play hardball with Japan, a shift from his initial low-key response to the country's export restrictions imposed against Korea. This was evident when he told a weekly meeting of senior presidential officials: "I warn in advance that the Japanese economy will suffer greater damage in the end." It was unusual for the head of state to use such a strong, undiplomatic word as "warn."
Moon also criticized Japan for taking "very unwise measures" which go against history, calling for their retraction. He must have felt the need for the harsh rhetoric to firmly stand up against the Japanese trade pressure. His hardened position is in contrast to Seoul's earlier position that it would play it cool and refrain from any emotional reaction.
It is understandable for Moon to become hardline toward Japan's unilateral and irrational moves to weaponize trade for political purposes. His government has so far called for a diplomatic resolution. Regrettably, however, Tokyo has refused to hold any consultations with Seoul. In this situation, Moon seemingly wanted to put pressure on Japan to come forward for negotiations to solve the problem diplomatically.
Another reason for the shift in Moon's stance could be his efforts to drum up public support for his fight against Japan's export curbs on three key materials needed for Korean firms to make semiconductors and display panels. Last Friday, Moon even said Admiral Yi Sun-sin repelled a Japanese fleet with only 12 ships during the 1592-98 Japanese invasions of Korea. He apparently tried to appeal to the people to unite in the face of the mounting trade spat.
Yet Moon's shift to a hardline position could run the risk of showing an emotional reaction to the Japanese measures. It could also spark anti-Japan sentiment among South Koreans, some of whom have already started boycotting Japanese products. This might incite anti-Korea sentiment in Tokyo. If this situation becomes aggravated, the Moon administration stands little chance of finding a diplomatic solution. Japan continues to up the ante by vowing to remove Korea from its "white list" of countries entitled to preferential trade treatment.
Moon and his aides should also refrain from put rhetoric and emotion before a rational and viable solution. They must come up with detailed and refined measures to cope with Japan's economic retaliation. For this, they need to prove how illegitimate it is for Japan to wage a trade war against Korea.
(END)
