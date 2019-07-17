(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 17)

At the same time, he must allow opposition leaders to express their opinions without any constraints. If the Blue House attempts to limit their speaking time to three minutes as it did in the president's meeting with 30 major corporate leaders earlier this month, it will only be a laughing stock. The ruling and opposition parties must use the Blue House meeting — the first of its kind in 16 months — as an opportunity to stabilize our politics. Despite the urgent need to resolve all the conflicts over the rearrangement of investigative rights between the prosecution and the police, as well as the passing of a supplementary budget bill, mutual distrust is deepening in political circles. We hope the meeting offers a clue to putting our politics back on track.