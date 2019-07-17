Today in Korean history
July 18
1973 -- The United States announces that it supports the unified entry of North Korea and South Korea into the United Nations (U.N.). In 1991, the two Koreas were simultaneously admitted to the U.N. as the Cold War structure of global politics receded.
1989 -- Kang Su-yeon, a South Korean actress, wins the Best Actress award at the Moscow International Film Festival for her role in a Buddhist-themed movie directed by Im Kwon-taek.
1990 -- Former President Yun Po-sun dies at the age of 93. He was elected president in 1960 but forced to step down less than two years later following a coup on May 16, 1961.
1996 -- Lee Kun-hee, the chairman of Samsung Group, is elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). In 2008, he resigned following charges of tax evasion. But in 2010, Lee was reinstated as an IOC member.
2004 -- Yoo Young-chul, a South Korean serial killer, is arrested. He admitted to killing 21 people, mostly prostitutes and wealthy old men. He was sentenced to death in 2005 by the Supreme Court.
2012 - The North Korean media says leader Kim Jong-un has been awarded the title of marshal, the top commander of the North's 1.2-million-strong army.
