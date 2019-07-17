Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, July 17
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Stilwell's meetings with senior officials
-- Pentagon: S. Korea, U.S. preparing for joint exercise despite N.K.'s warning
-- Top Cheong Wa Dae official to meet with foreign press reporters in Seoul
-- Boy band Pentagon's media showcase
Economy & Finance
-- Economy-related ministers meeting over stimulus measures
-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
Hyundai hires ex-BMW designer as chief of design innovation group
-
4
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
5
Scandal-ridden member Kangin to leave Super Junior
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
3
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
4
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
5
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
1
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean envoy seems alive despite report of execution: S. Korea's spy agency
-
3
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea embraces deepening trade row as Japan considers additional measures
-
5
(LEAD) Ex-lawmaker Chung Doo-un found dead on Seoul mountain