(LEAD) N. Korea's handler of party coffers presumed to have been replaced: source
(ATTN: ADDS unification ministry's response in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean official handling the ruling party's finances is presumed to have been replaced, a government source said Wednesday.
Han Kwang-sang appears to have been replaced by Kim Tong-il as director of the finance accounting department under the Workers' Party of Korea, according to the source.
"We presume that he is the new director of the finance accounting department," the source told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity. "It is still necessary to make additional efforts to confirm it."
Little is known about Kim. His name was mentioned by the North's official Korean Central News Agency in a report in April on his appointment as department director of the Party Central Committee, along with Ri Man-gon and Jang Kum-chol.
Of them, Jang was later confirmed to be named as chief of the United Front Department.
Han Kwang-sang was last mentioned by North Korean media in October when he accompanied leader Kim Jong-un to a field inspection.
His name was not included in the list of newly elected deputies in nationwide elections held in March, raising speculation that he might have lost his party director post.
Han was promoted in 2013 to head the finance accounting department that handles money flows in the ruling party.
He was not seen for months after March 2015 amid speculation that he might have been purged for corruption allegations but resurfaced late the same year and resumed public activities.
Lee Sang-min, the unification ministry's spokesperson, said in a press briefing that he cannot confirm whether the handler of the North's ruling party coffers has been replaced since the Pyongyang has yet to officially report on it.
"We will closely watch relevant developments," he added.
