(LEAD) S. Korea repeats calls on Japan to retract export restrictions
(ATTN: UPDATES with more comments by finance minister in paras 3-4, 6)
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Wednesday pressed Japan to withdraw its export restrictions on key industrial materials and hold talks over the issue.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said Japan's export restrictions could undermine the foundation of the two sides' economic cooperation.
"The Japanese move could further weaken a global value chain beyond South Korea-Japan relations, which in turn could hurt global economic growth," Hong said in a meeting with officials at a government building in central Seoul.
South Korea -- home to Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip maker, and its smaller rival SK hynix Inc. -- accounted for more than 60 percent of the global memory market in 2018.
The latest comments came amid a standoff between the two neighbors over Japan's tightened regulations on exports to South Korea of high-tech materials essential for the production of semiconductors and display panels.
The Japanese move is widely seen as a retaliation against last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.
