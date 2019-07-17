Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) S. Korea repeats calls on Japan to retract export restrictions

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Wednesday pressed Japan to withdraw its export restrictions on key industrial materials and hold talks over the issue.

Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said Japan's export restrictions could undermine the foundation of the two sides' economic cooperation.

"The Japanese move could further weaken a global value chain beyond South Korea-Japan relations, which in turn could hurt global economic growth," Hong said in a meeting with officials at a government building in central Seoul.

South Korea -- home to Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip maker, and its smaller rival SK hynix Inc. -- accounted for more than 60 percent of the global memory market in 2018.

The latest comments came amid a standoff between the two neighbors over Japan's tightened regulations on exports to South Korea of high-tech materials essential for the production of semiconductors and display panels.

The Japanese move is widely seen as a retaliation against last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

