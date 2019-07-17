(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 1-3)
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The military is scouring areas around the west coast after police reported that an object that appeared to be a periscope was spotted moving in the Yellow Sea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.
At around 7:17 a.m., police on patrol along the Seohaean Expressway reported their eyewitness accounts to military authorities that the object, presumed to be a submarine periscope, was moving northward in the sea off the western island of Haengdam, according to the JCS.
"Opening all possibilities including possible underwater penetrations, the military has launched search, reconnaissance and interdiction operations at sea and on land around the region," the JCS said in a release.
The chances of a submarine infiltration appear to be slim, considering the shallow depth of water in the region, but the military has been carefully analyzing the object and the situation, according to a military officer.
The maximum depth of water at the point of its discovery is just around 11 meters, and the tide was receding at that time, he added.


