(3rd LD) Periscope-like object spotted off west coast appears to be buoy: JCS
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS more details throughout)
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- A periscope-like object, which was spotted off the west coast and triggered a widespread search amid suspicions of a submarine infiltration, is believed to have been a fishing buoy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday.
"The military concluded that there were no espionage suspicions, as our operations at sea and on land around the region found nothing significant or suspicious," the JCS said in a release.
Noting that the subject was presumed to have been a fishing buoy, the JCS added that the water at the spot of its discovery is not deep enough for submarines or semi-submersible vessels from attempting to penetrate underwater there.
The maximum depth of water at the point of its discovery is just around 11 meters, and the tide was receding at that time, according to a military officer.
Earlier in the day, police on patrol along the Seohaean Expressway reported eyewitness accounts to military authorities at around 7:17 a.m. that the object, presumed to be a submarine periscope, was moving northward in the sea off the western island of Haengdam.
The military conducted an hourslong reconnaissance and interdiction operations around the area.
Some had raised suspicions that a small North Korean submersible boat could have infiltrated South Korean waters in the Yellow Sea. North Korea is known to have some small submarines and semi-submersible vessels at its Sagot naval base under its west sea fleet in Hwanghae Province.
It is difficult to detect those boats, as they are stealthy and move fast, according to the military.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
4
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
5
Scandal-ridden member Kangin to leave Super Junior
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
3
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
4
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
5
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
1
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean envoy seems alive despite report of execution: S. Korea's spy agency
-
3
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Pentagon: S. Korea, U.S. preparing for joint exercise despite N.K.'s warning
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae: Japan's arbitration process offer unacceptable