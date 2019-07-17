Seoul outlines solutions for new ride services
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- In what could signal an end to a monthslong tussle between conventional taxi service providers and new mobility platform operators, the South Korean government on Wednesday proposed easing regulations for ride services, while outlining measures to support the taxi service industry.
The taxi industry has been at odds with ride-sharing and car-hailing service operators since last year as they believe the new services will undermine their business.
According to the proposal by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, car-hailing services like the rental van-hailing service Tada should chip in a certain portion of their earnings to a state-managed fund to be established for the purchase of taxi driver licenses.
"The government has been reducing the number of taxis to resolve oversupply problems in the market. In exchange for their contribution for the taxi license purchases, Tada and other car-hailing companies will be allowed to compete with taxis," a ministry official said.
Launched in October last year, the Tada service, operated by VCNC, a subsidiary of car-sharing app SoCar, offers ride-hailing services through 11-seat vans instead of sedan cars.
Domestic transportation law allows rental cars with a capacity of 11 to 15 seats to be legally leased with a driver. Tada's app links customers to vans driven by one of the service's pool of drivers.
Tada has rapidly expanded its presence in the Seoul metropolitan area, boasting over 600,000 users and 1,000 registered vehicles as of May. Nine out of 10 called the service again after their initial journey, according to VCNC.
Taxi drivers have long been criticized for reckless driving, rudeness and selectively picking up passengers depending their destination.
Although Tada (the Korean word for "ride") set its prices higher than those of conventional taxis when it started last year, its fares are currently not very different from those of normal taxis in Seoul, which rose 19 percent to a starting rate of 3,800 won (US$3.3) in February.
But the taxi industry has claimed that the Tada service is illegal, capitalizing on a legal loophole, and has urged the government to outlaw the service immediately.
The government has been facing strong calls to resolve the issue, as enabling app-based hailing services is regarded as one of the signature policies of the Moon Jae-in administration.
