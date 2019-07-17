Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 July 17, 2019

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/23 Rain 20

Incheon 28/23 Sunny 20

Suwon 31/22 Rain 20

Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 30/22 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 32/21 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 28/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/22 Sunny 60

Gwangju 30/22 Sunny 60

Jeju 28/23 Sunny 60

Daegu 30/21 Cloudy 30

Busan 27/21 Sunny 60

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!