Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 July 17, 2019
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/23 Rain 20
Incheon 28/23 Sunny 20
Suwon 31/22 Rain 20
Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 60
Daejeon 30/22 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 32/21 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 28/20 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 31/22 Sunny 60
Gwangju 30/22 Sunny 60
Jeju 28/23 Sunny 60
Daegu 30/21 Cloudy 30
Busan 27/21 Sunny 60
(END)
