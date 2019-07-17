Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Stocks open lower on U.S. declines

All Headlines 09:21 July 17, 2019

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, taking a cue from overnight losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 13.2 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,078.67 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Tuesday (local time), the U.S. stocks closed lower as investors digested the latest corporate earnings. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.09 percent, and the S&P 500 went down 0.34 percent. The Nasdaq composite index declined 0.43 percent.

Most large caps traded in negative terrain

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 1.39 percent, and SK hynix, a global chipmaker, lost 1.84 percent. POSCO, the country's leading steelmaker, declined 0.42 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,180.3 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.6 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!