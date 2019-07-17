S. Korea to hold nationwide shopping festival in Nov.
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will hold a nationwide shopping festival involving major retailers, manufacturers and traditional markets in November, the government said Wednesday.
The annual Korea Sale FESTA will kick off on Nov. 1 for a 22-day run, offering items ranging from electronics and furniture to cosmetics and apparel, according to the industry ministry.
The festival has previously been held in September and October, but it was pushed back to raise the effectiveness of the event, the ministry said.
"November is packed with both domestic and overseas shopping events such as Black Friday in the United States and Singles' Day in China," the ministry said. "Our own festival will draw further attention in sync with other foreign events."
This year's festival will be the fifth since the government initiated it in 2015 to prop up the national economy, which had been hit hard by a Middle East Respiratory Syndrome outbreak.
