Seoul stocks extend losses late Wednesday morning

July 17, 2019

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Wednesday morning on losses in bio shares and some market heavyweights.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 18.77 points, or 0.9 percent, to reach 2,073.1 as of 11:20 a.m.

Bio shares were in negative terrain, along with other major caps.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 1.49 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.84 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion decreased 1.86 percent, and Samsung Biologics, a biopharmaceutical affiliate of Samsung Group, fell 2.71 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,178.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.2 won from the previous session's close.

