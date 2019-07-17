Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Pentagon: S. Korea, U.S. preparing for joint exercise despite N.K.'s warning
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are preparing to stage a joint military exercise this fall, the Pentagon said Tuesday, after North Korea warned the drill will affect the prospects of working-level nuclear talks between the two countries.
The North's foreign ministry issued the warning Tuesday, arguing that the "19-2 Dong Maeng" exercise, slated for around August, runs counter to the commitment that U.S. President Donald Trump made when he held a surprise meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 30.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea repeats calls on Japan to retract export restrictions
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister on Wednesday pressed Japan to withdraw its export restrictions on key industrial materials amid an escalating standoff that shows no sign of letting up.
Japan's tightened regulations on exports to South Korea of high-tech materials essential for the production of semiconductors and display panels.
-----------------
Trump says time is 'not of the essence' in handling N. Korea
SEOUL -- U.S. President Donald Trump has said that time is "not of the essence" in handling North Korea, amid concerns that renewed tensions over a planned South Korea-U.S. military exercise could hamper the resumption of working-level nuclear talks with the regime.
Trump made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday where he also boasted of "tremendous progress" in his diplomacy with Pyongyang and predicted that "good things" will ultimately happen.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
SEOUL -- The military is scouring areas around the west coast after police reported that an object that appeared to be a periscope was spotted moving in the Yellow Sea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.
At around 7:17 a.m., police on patrol along the Seohaean Expressway reported their eyewitness accounts to military authorities that the object, presumed to be a submarine periscope, was moving northward in the sea off the western island of Haengdam, according to the JCS.
-----------------
(LEAD) Top U.S. diplomat for Asia holds talks with Seoul officials on Korean peace process, alliance
SEOUL -- David Stilwell, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy, held a series of talks with top Seoul officials on Wednesday amid a rancorous export row between Seoul and Tokyo and renewed friction with Pyongyang over the allies' planned military exercise.
The new assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs began his three-day visit here on Tuesday, amid Seoul's call for U.S. mediation to reverse Tokyo's recent export restrictions seen as a retaliatory step following last year's top court rulings here over Japan's wartime forced labor.
-----------------
N. Korea's handler of party coffers presumed to have been replaced: source
SEOUL -- A North Korean official handling the ruling party's finances is presumed to have been replaced, a government source said Wednesday.
Han Kwang-sang appears to have been replaced by Kim Tong-il as director of the finance accounting department under the Workers' Party of Korea, according to the source.
-----------------
(News Focus) Gas stations evolving to cater to EV drivers in S. Korea
SEOUL -- It may seem to be a contrarian ploy for a gas station to provide an electric vehicle charging service, but local refiners have been quick in adding such services in an attempt to capitalize on the fast-growing battery-powered car segment.
Three of four major South Korean refiners are already starting or expanding EV charging services at their gas stations. Only S-Oil Corp., the country's third-largest refiner, has yet to join the move.
