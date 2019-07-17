2 firms fined 7.7 bln won over price fixing
SEJONG, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday that it has fined two makers of blood bags a combined 7.7 billion won (US$6.5 million) for colluding to fix their bidding prices for the country's Red Cross.
Greencross Medical Science Corp. and TaeChang Industrial Co. fixed their bids to avoid price competition, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
The commission fined Greencross Medical Science and TaeChang Industrial 5.8 billion won and 1.9 billion won, respectively. The commission has decided to refer Greencross Medical Science and one of its officials to the prosecutors' office for further investigation.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
4
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
5
Scandal-ridden member Kangin to leave Super Junior
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
3
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
4
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
5
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
1
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean envoy seems alive despite report of execution: S. Korea's spy agency
-
3
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Pentagon: S. Korea, U.S. preparing for joint exercise despite N.K.'s warning
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae: Japan's arbitration process offer unacceptable