(Gwangju Swimming) 3 countries competing at FINA worlds for 1st time
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 17 (Yonhap) -- When the swimming portion of the ongoing FINA World Championships begins later this month, three countries will be participating for the first time in the competition's 46-year history.
According to the organizing committee in Gwangju on Wednesday, Bhutan, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Eritrea will make their debuts in the biennial event.
The 18th world championships began on Friday, and the first week has featured artistic swimming, diving, open water swimming and water polo. The swimming races will start on Sunday, with high diving and water polo's medal rounds also scheduled for the second week.
Bhutan will send two teenagers: Kinley Lhendup, 14, in the men's 50-meter butterfly and 200m individual medley, and Sangay Tenzin, 15, in the men's 50m freestyle.
The Bhutan Aquatics Federation had the two train in Phuket, Thailand, for three months starting in April in preparation for the worlds.
Representing St. Kitts and Nevis will be Jennifer Harding-Marlin in the women's 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke. Originally from Canada, she is a lawyer specializing in citizenship passport by investment at her own law firm, JH Marlin.
Eritrea will have two swimmers: Ghirane Efrem in the men's 50m backstroke and Daniel Christian in the men's 100m butterfly.
Christian was born in Eritrea but grew up in several different countries, including Denmark, where he dominated national age group swimming competitions.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
4
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
5
Scandal-ridden member Kangin to leave Super Junior
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
3
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
4
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
5
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
1
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean envoy seems alive despite report of execution: S. Korea's spy agency
-
3
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Pentagon: S. Korea, U.S. preparing for joint exercise despite N.K.'s warning
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae: Japan's arbitration process offer unacceptable