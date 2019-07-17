Japan's export control to hurt global tech industry: S. Korean official
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Japan is undermining free trade with the export curbs against South Korea and it will also take a toll on the global tech industry, a South Korean government official said Wednesday.
Speaking to foreign reporters based in Seoul, the official said Japan's stricter control, without any prior notice, of some chemicals used in semiconductor and digital display production is "inconsistent" with the World Trade Organization (WTO) principles.
"I don't think I need to remind you of the dire consequences stemming from the stoppage of semiconductor lines," he said on the condition of anonymity. "It will adversely affect companies ranging from Apple, Amazon and Dell to Sony and billions of consumers all over the world."
The official stressed that science and technology shouldn't be used as a tool for a trade war, which will "only lead to tragic consequences."
Instead, he added, it should be used to stoke "the passion for creativity" for contributions to the world.
The official said the neighboring countries should, and can, resolve the problem through "constructive dialogue."
