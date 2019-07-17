(LEAD) Japan's export control to hurt global tech industry: S. Korean official
(ATTN: UPDATES with more remarks from 4th para)
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Japan is undermining free trade with the export curbs against South Korea and it will also take a toll on the global tech industry, a South Korean government official said Wednesday.
Speaking to foreign reporters based in Seoul, the official said Japan's stricter control, without any prior notice, of some chemicals used in semiconductor and digital display production is "inconsistent" with the World Trade Organization (WTO) principles.
"I don't think I need to remind you of the dire consequences stemming from the stoppage of semiconductor lines," he said on the condition of anonymity. "It will adversely affect companies ranging from Apple, Amazon and Dell to Sony and billions of consumers all over the world."
He said it's particularly disappointing that Japan has targeted the chipmaking sector, when it accounts for some 25 percent of South Korea's exports and Samsung Electronics Co. represents 21 percent of the country's stock market.
The official stressed that science and technology shouldn't be used as tools in a trade war, which will "only lead to tragic consequences."
Instead, he added, they should be used to stoke "the passion for creativity" for contributions to the world.
The official also took issue with the grounds for Japan's trade measure, which is apparently related to the South Korean Supreme Court rulings in favor of Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.
Contending that all of such reparations were covered by a 1965 bilateral state-to-state treaty, Japan has demanded that the South Korean government deal with the individual compensation issue.
The Moon Jae-in administration has stated that it respects the court decisions.
The official cited the principle of the separation of powers for South Korea, a democratic nation.
He rapped Japan for inconsistent assertions about the ostensible reason for limiting exports to South Korea. Tokyo initially talked about "breach of trust" and then claimed the possibility of illegal shipment of dual-use materials out of South Korea without presenting any clear evidence.
In a report published earlier this year by the Institute for Science and International Society, South Korea ranked 17th, while Japan stood at 36th in terms of national strategic trade controls, according to the official.
"Such claims, therefore, are simply groundless," he said.
The official said the neighboring countries should, and can, resolve the problem through "constructive dialogue" and move toward a future-oriented relationship especially in light of Japan's declaration of the new era of "Reiwa."
