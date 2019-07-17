KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KISWire 24,900 DN 500
LotteFood 511,000 DN 15,000
NEXENTIRE 9,010 DN 230
CHONGKUNDANG 88,200 DN 700
KCC 258,000 DN 7,500
SBC 17,150 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 27,050 DN 150
TONGYANG 1,725 DN 30
Daesang 24,600 DN 400
SKNetworks 5,500 UP 30
ORION Holdings 17,250 DN 400
HITEJINRO 22,000 UP 150
Yuhan 225,500 DN 4,500
SLCORP 20,850 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 70,300 DN 2,600
ShinhanGroup 45,200 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 139,000 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 94,300 DN 100
DaelimInd 105,000 DN 4,000
AmoreG 58,000 DN 5,500
HyundaiMtr 133,500 UP 500
HankookShellOil 320,000 DN 2,500
BukwangPharm 16,450 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,300 UP 150
TaekwangInd 1,323,000 UP 15,000
SsangyongCement 5,990 DN 30
KAL 28,550 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,690 DN 100
LG Corp. 74,600 DN 100
SsangyongMtr 3,630 DN 65
BoryungPharm 11,700 DN 50
L&L 15,000 UP 50
NamyangDairy 559,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,400 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,500 DN 500
Shinsegae 271,500 DN 3,000
Nongshim 232,500 DN 5,000
SGBC 43,350 DN 400
Hyosung 73,800 UP 1,200
LOTTE 39,250 DN 1,100
(MORE)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
4
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
5
Scandal-ridden member Kangin to leave Super Junior
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
3
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
4
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
5
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
1
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean envoy seems alive despite report of execution: S. Korea's spy agency
-
3
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Pentagon: S. Korea, U.S. preparing for joint exercise despite N.K.'s warning
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae: Japan's arbitration process offer unacceptable