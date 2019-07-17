KISWire 24,900 DN 500

LotteFood 511,000 DN 15,000

NEXENTIRE 9,010 DN 230

CHONGKUNDANG 88,200 DN 700

KCC 258,000 DN 7,500

SBC 17,150 DN 100

Hyundai M&F INS 27,050 DN 150

TONGYANG 1,725 DN 30

Daesang 24,600 DN 400

SKNetworks 5,500 UP 30

ORION Holdings 17,250 DN 400

HITEJINRO 22,000 UP 150

Yuhan 225,500 DN 4,500

SLCORP 20,850 DN 100

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 70,300 DN 2,600

ShinhanGroup 45,200 UP 50

CJ LOGISTICS 139,000 UP 2,500

DOOSAN 94,300 DN 100

DaelimInd 105,000 DN 4,000

AmoreG 58,000 DN 5,500

HyundaiMtr 133,500 UP 500

HankookShellOil 320,000 DN 2,500

BukwangPharm 16,450 DN 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 40,300 UP 150

TaekwangInd 1,323,000 UP 15,000

SsangyongCement 5,990 DN 30

KAL 28,550 DN 200

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,690 DN 100

LG Corp. 74,600 DN 100

SsangyongMtr 3,630 DN 65

BoryungPharm 11,700 DN 50

L&L 15,000 UP 50

NamyangDairy 559,000 DN 3,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 53,400 DN 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 39,500 DN 500

Shinsegae 271,500 DN 3,000

Nongshim 232,500 DN 5,000

SGBC 43,350 DN 400

Hyosung 73,800 UP 1,200

LOTTE 39,250 DN 1,100

(MORE)