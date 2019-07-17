Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:41 July 17, 2019

AK Holdings 44,550 DN 250
JW HOLDINGS 6,850 DN 750
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15600 DN50
KiaMtr 42,650 UP 550
Binggrae 66,300 DN 700
GCH Corp 21,800 DN 400
LotteChilsung 152,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,250 UP 100
POSCO 236,000 DN 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 96,400 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 214,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,900 DN 550
KUMHOTIRE 4,470 DN 70
DB INSURANCE 52,900 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 46,050 DN 800
NHIS 14,350 UP 100
SK Discovery 26,350 DN 900
LS 48,150 DN 1,700
GC Corp 109,500 DN 3,500
GS E&C 34,550 DN 1,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,550 DN 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 241,000 0
KPIC 126,500 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,960 UP 30
SKC 42,850 DN 100
GS Retail 38,350 DN 700
Ottogi 661,000 DN 8,000
IlyangPharm 25,200 DN 450
DaeduckElec 10,500 DN 450
MERITZ SECU 5,240 DN 20
HtlShilla 83,200 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 47,650 DN 800
SamsungElecMech 94,200 DN 1,600
Hanssem 67,100 DN 2,400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,050 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 262,000 DN 500
Kogas 43,600 DN 1,200
KSOE 113,000 DN 1,500
Donga Socio Holdings 94,300 DN 1,400
SK hynix 74,600 DN 1,500
