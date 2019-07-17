Youngpoong 727,000 DN 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 46,600 DN 1,300

Hanwha 25,650 DN 200

DB HiTek 13,850 DN 500

CJ 97,200 DN 1,100

JWPHARMA 31,050 DN 750

LGInt 18,600 DN 150

DongkukStlMill 7,160 DN 110

Hanwha Chem 21,400 DN 100

OCI 92,000 DN 2,100

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,200 DN 800

KorZinc 454,000 UP 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,630 DN 50

SYC 53,200 DN 800

HyundaiMipoDock 47,500 DN 50

IS DONGSEO 34,850 DN 400

S-Oil 91,200 UP 600

LG Innotek 109,000 DN 3,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 252,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI WIA 49,800 UP 150

KumhoPetrochem 88,800 UP 200

Mobis 234,500 UP 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,150 UP 150

HDC HOLDINGS 13,350 DN 300

S-1 98,500 UP 500

Hanchem 83,700 DN 1,100

DWS 41,950 DN 1,050

UNID 47,350 UP 100

KEPCO 25,450 DN 100

SamsungSecu 38,350 UP 150

SKTelecom 259,000 DN 500

S&T MOTIV 45,600 DN 1,050

HyundaiElev 85,200 DN 3,100

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 35,600 DN 900

Hanon Systems 12,100 UP 650

SK 227,500 DN 1,500

DAEKYO 6,090 DN 80

GKL 18,250 DN 150

Handsome 35,300 DN 500

WJ COWAY 82,800 UP 900

(MORE)