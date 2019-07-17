KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Youngpoong 727,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,600 DN 1,300
Hanwha 25,650 DN 200
DB HiTek 13,850 DN 500
CJ 97,200 DN 1,100
JWPHARMA 31,050 DN 750
LGInt 18,600 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 7,160 DN 110
Hanwha Chem 21,400 DN 100
OCI 92,000 DN 2,100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,200 DN 800
KorZinc 454,000 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,630 DN 50
SYC 53,200 DN 800
HyundaiMipoDock 47,500 DN 50
IS DONGSEO 34,850 DN 400
S-Oil 91,200 UP 600
LG Innotek 109,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 252,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 49,800 UP 150
KumhoPetrochem 88,800 UP 200
Mobis 234,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,150 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 13,350 DN 300
S-1 98,500 UP 500
Hanchem 83,700 DN 1,100
DWS 41,950 DN 1,050
UNID 47,350 UP 100
KEPCO 25,450 DN 100
SamsungSecu 38,350 UP 150
SKTelecom 259,000 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 45,600 DN 1,050
HyundaiElev 85,200 DN 3,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 35,600 DN 900
Hanon Systems 12,100 UP 650
SK 227,500 DN 1,500
DAEKYO 6,090 DN 80
GKL 18,250 DN 150
Handsome 35,300 DN 500
WJ COWAY 82,800 UP 900
