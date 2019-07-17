LOTTE SHOPPING 143,500 DN 500

IBK 13,800 0

KorElecTerm 64,700 UP 400

NamhaeChem 9,920 DN 230

DONGSUH 18,000 DN 50

BGF 6,750 DN 130

SamsungEng 16,450 DN 150

SAMSUNG C&T 93,700 DN 700

PanOcean 5,020 UP 210

SAMSUNG CARD 36,650 UP 500

CheilWorldwide 29,100 UP 650

KT 27,850 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL187000 DN3000

LG Uplus 14,000 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 79,900 UP 200

KT&G 98,800 UP 300

DHICO 6,070 DN 110

LG Display 16,950 DN 200

Kangwonland 30,250 UP 50

NAVER 119,000 DN 1,000

Kakao 131,000 DN 2,000

NCsoft 493,000 DN 7,000

DSME 30,950 DN 350

DSINFRA 6,080 DN 40

DWEC 4,490 DN 80

Donga ST 98,000 DN 1,300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,300 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 282,000 DN 1,500

DongwonF&B 288,500 0

KEPCO KPS 30,700 UP 100

LGH&H 1,283,000 DN 31,000

LGCHEM 353,000 0

KEPCO E&C 18,550 DN 350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 101,000 DN 1,500

HALLA HOLDINGS 44,100 DN 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,050 DN 650

LGELECTRONICS 71,100 UP 1,100

Celltrion 184,500 DN 4,000

Huchems 22,550 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 158,500 UP 3,000

(MORE)