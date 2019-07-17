KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 143,500 DN 500
IBK 13,800 0
KorElecTerm 64,700 UP 400
NamhaeChem 9,920 DN 230
DONGSUH 18,000 DN 50
BGF 6,750 DN 130
SamsungEng 16,450 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 93,700 DN 700
PanOcean 5,020 UP 210
SAMSUNG CARD 36,650 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 29,100 UP 650
KT 27,850 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL187000 DN3000
LG Uplus 14,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,900 UP 200
KT&G 98,800 UP 300
DHICO 6,070 DN 110
LG Display 16,950 DN 200
Kangwonland 30,250 UP 50
NAVER 119,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 131,000 DN 2,000
NCsoft 493,000 DN 7,000
DSME 30,950 DN 350
DSINFRA 6,080 DN 40
DWEC 4,490 DN 80
Donga ST 98,000 DN 1,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,300 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 282,000 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 288,500 0
KEPCO KPS 30,700 UP 100
LGH&H 1,283,000 DN 31,000
LGCHEM 353,000 0
KEPCO E&C 18,550 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 101,000 DN 1,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,100 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,050 DN 650
LGELECTRONICS 71,100 UP 1,100
Celltrion 184,500 DN 4,000
Huchems 22,550 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,500 UP 3,000
