KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,300 DN 1,100
KIH 79,700 UP 400
LOTTE Himart 38,550 DN 350
GS 52,400 DN 500
CJ CGV 37,750 DN 300
HYUNDAILIVART 17,300 0
LIG Nex1 29,050 0
FILA KOREA 68,400 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,250 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,750 DN 95
AMOREPACIFIC 159,500 DN 5,500
LF 25,050 DN 200
FOOSUNG 11,950 DN 150
SK Innovation 172,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 24,700 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 44,900 UP 200
Hansae 19,650 0
LG HAUSYS 59,700 DN 400
Youngone Corp 35,300 DN 300
KOLON IND 41,550 DN 850
HanmiPharm 297,000 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 7,420 DN 50
emart 135,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY322 00 0
KOLMAR KOREA 56,800 DN 1,200
CUCKOO 126,000 UP 500
COSMAX 99,400 DN 3,100
MANDO 29,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 287,000 DN 8,500
INNOCEAN 67,900 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 36,250 UP 650
Netmarble 89,500 DN 2,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S331000 DN2500
ORION 84,600 DN 1,900
BGF Retail 203,500 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 49,150 DN 1,950
HDC-OP 35,500 DN 400
HYOSUNG HEAVY 29,850 DN 1,150
WooriFinancialGroup 13,800 DN 100
(END)
