HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,300 DN 1,100

KIH 79,700 UP 400

LOTTE Himart 38,550 DN 350

GS 52,400 DN 500

CJ CGV 37,750 DN 300

HYUNDAILIVART 17,300 0

LIG Nex1 29,050 0

FILA KOREA 68,400 DN 1,200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,000 UP 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,250 UP 50

HANWHA LIFE 2,750 DN 95

AMOREPACIFIC 159,500 DN 5,500

LF 25,050 DN 200

FOOSUNG 11,950 DN 150

SK Innovation 172,000 UP 500

POONGSAN 24,700 DN 450

KBFinancialGroup 44,900 UP 200

Hansae 19,650 0

LG HAUSYS 59,700 DN 400

Youngone Corp 35,300 DN 300

KOLON IND 41,550 DN 850

HanmiPharm 297,000 DN 2,000

BNK Financial Group 7,420 DN 50

emart 135,500 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY322 00 0

KOLMAR KOREA 56,800 DN 1,200

CUCKOO 126,000 UP 500

COSMAX 99,400 DN 3,100

MANDO 29,000 UP 150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 287,000 DN 8,500

INNOCEAN 67,900 DN 500

Doosan Bobcat 36,250 UP 650

Netmarble 89,500 DN 2,200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S331000 DN2500

ORION 84,600 DN 1,900

BGF Retail 203,500 UP 4,000

SKCHEM 49,150 DN 1,950

HDC-OP 35,500 DN 400

HYOSUNG HEAVY 29,850 DN 1,150

WooriFinancialGroup 13,800 DN 100

(END)