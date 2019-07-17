TWICE announces Japanese leg of ongoing world tour
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl band TWICE announced Wednesday the addition of a Japanese leg to their ongoing world tour, "TWICELIGHTS."
In the Japanese section of the world tour, the girl band will stage 12 concerts in seven Japanese cities from October to February next year, according to the band's management agency JYP Entertainment.
The Japanese tour will kick off at Sapporo's Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena on Oct. 23. The band will move to Chiba City to perform at Makuhari Messe on Oct. 29 and 30 and then to Osaka for performances at the city's Osaka-Jo Hall set for Nov. 6-7.
From Nov. 16-17, the act will perform at Miyagi's Sekisui Heim Super Arena before giving concerts at Nagoya's Portmesse Nagoya from Nov. 29-Dec. 1.
The Japanese tour will end with stops at Fukuoka's Marine Messe Fukuoka on Feb. 11 and Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA in Fukuroi City, Shizuoka on Feb. 22, according to JYP.
On Wednesday (U.S. time), TWICE is set to hit Los Angeles in the first stop of its first concert tour of North American cities.
The group will release its fourth Japanese single, "Happy Happy," the same day, before dropping its fifth Japanese single, "Breakthrough," a week later.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
4
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
5
Scandal-ridden member Kangin to leave Super Junior
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
3
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
4
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
5
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
1
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean envoy seems alive despite report of execution: S. Korea's spy agency
-
3
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Pentagon: S. Korea, U.S. preparing for joint exercise despite N.K.'s warning
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae: Japan's arbitration process offer unacceptable