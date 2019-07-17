S. Korean Bond Yields on July 17, 2019
All Headlines 16:35 July 17, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.491 1.515 -2.4
3-year TB 1.399 1.431 -3.2
10-year TB 1.546 1.573 -2.7
2-year MSB 1.423 1.454 -3.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.903 1.934 -3.1
91-day CD 1.730 1.780 -5.0
(END)
