(Gwangju Swimming) Human chain event for peace to draw about 10,000 participants
GWANGJU, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The municipality of Gwangju said Wednesday it will hold a human chain event, to wish for inter-Korean peace, in its central plaza this week.
The "Gwangju Hand in Hand Event for Korean Peninsula Peace" will take place Thursday on a 2.5-kilometer-long road between the May 18 Democracy Square in the heart of the southwestern city and Chosun University, the venue of high diving of the ongoing 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships, city officials said.
The Gwangju event is an extension of the DMZ Peace Human Chain Movement, which occurred along the inter-Korean border on April 27 in celebration of the first anniversary of the first summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
About 10,000 people, including citizens, students and participants in the aquatics championships, are expected to take part in the Gwangju human chain event to be jointly sponsored by about 50 civic groups, the officials said.
The event is also intended to elevate the FINA championships to a peace festival for the entire world, they explained. The FINA championships kicked off in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, last Friday under the slogan "Dive into Peace" and will host more than 2,600 athletes from 194 countries through July 28.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, a declaration of peace will be read and popera and other cultural performances will be held at the May 18 square. Then, event participants will form a human chain at 7 p.m. amid Korean traditional drum and dance performances along the roads.
"Gwangju citizens want to use the human chain event to spread their message and wish for peace throughout the world," Gwangju Mayor Lee Yong-sup said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
4
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
5
Scandal-ridden member Kangin to leave Super Junior
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
3
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
4
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
5
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
1
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean envoy seems alive despite report of execution: S. Korea's spy agency
-
3
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Pentagon: S. Korea, U.S. preparing for joint exercise despite N.K.'s warning
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae: Japan's arbitration process offer unacceptable