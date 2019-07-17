Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(4th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
SEOUL -- The United States will do "what it can" to help resolve an increasingly rancorous diplomatic spat between South Korea and Japan, a senior American diplomat said Wednesday.
David Stilwell, new assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, made the remarks in the wake of Seoul's call for U.S. mediation to reverse Tokyo's recent export restrictions seen as a retaliatory step following last year's top court rulings here over Japan's wartime forced labor.
(3rd LD) Easing regulations for app-based hailing services eyed in return for contribution
SEOUL -- In what could signal an end to a monthslong tussle between conventional taxi service providers and new mobility platform operators, the South Korean government on Wednesday proposed easing regulations for new ride services, while outlining measures to support the taxi service industry.
The taxi industry has been at odds with ride-sharing and car-hailing service operators since last year as they believe new ride businesses abused a legal loophole and will kill their jobs over time.
(3rd LD) Samsung, others in quest for alternative supply amid trade feud with Japan
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. has begun testing etching gas critical for the production of semiconductors, a source familiar with the issue said Wednesday, as South Korea is struggling to cope with Japan's export restrictions.
Since July 4, Japan tightened regulations on exports to South Korea of resist, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide -- essential for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays -- in an escalating standoff with South Korea over their shared history.
(3rd LD) Periscope-like object spotted off west coast appears to be buoy: JCS
SEOUL -- A periscope-like object, which was spotted off the west coast and triggered a widespread search amid suspicions of a submarine infiltration, is believed to have been a fishing buoy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday.
"The military concluded that there were no espionage suspicions, as our operations at sea and on land around the region found nothing significant or suspicious," the JCS said in a release.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down almost 1 pct on trade woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks dropped nearly 1 percent Wednesday as investor sentiment was dampened by U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on trade talks with China. The local currency lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 18.95 points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,072.92. Trading volume was heavy at 752 million shares worth 4.55 trillion won (US$3.85 billion), with losers far outnumbering winners 677 to 174.
BTS makes Time's list of 25 most influential people on internet
SEOUL -- K-pop superstars BTS has made it on Time magazine's list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet for the third year in a row.
The K-pop septet was among the 25 people the U.S. magazine unveiled Tuesday (U.S. time) for this year, which included U.S. President Donald Trump, American musicians Ariana Grande and Cardi B, and the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.
