(Gwangju Swimming) Gwangju, host of swimming championships, on alert for heavy rain, typhoon
GWANGJU, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Organizers of the world swimming championships under way in South Korea's southwestern city of Gwangju were on high alert Wednesday as heavy rain and an approaching typhoon were feared to disrupt the competition.
Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, is hosting the 18th FINA World Championships from July 12-28. More than 2,600 athletes from 194 countries are competing for 76 gold medals in six disciplines.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Wednesday that monsoon rains accompanied by strong winds are expected to hit the southwestern region this week.
Gwangju is forecast to receive rain of 30 to 80 millimeters per hour, while up to 150 millimeters of rain per hour is expected to fall on coastal areas through Friday. A notice of heavy rain has already been issued for the sub-host city of Yeosu, where open water swimming events are being held this week.
In addition, Typhoon Danas, which passed through waters to the northeast of Manila early Wednesday, is expected to affect Korea's western coastal areas Sunday, bringing heavy rains and powerful winds, according to the weather agency.
The Gwangju Metropolitan Government and the organizing committee began to operate emergency response systems Wednesday to minimize possible damage.
The city government performed safety inspections of competition venues and public facilities jointly with the police and the military and examined emergency supplies and mobilization systems for disaster response.
Officials are concerned that they may have to cancel or suspend events such as open water swimming, water polo and high diving due to weather conditions, while indoor games like diving and swimming will not be much affected.
"The government, the organizing committee, the military and police will do their best for safety management, so that the athletes can focus on the games and citizens can enjoy the games safely," said Kim Sung-hak, director of disaster response at the Gwangju government.
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
4
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
5
Scandal-ridden member Kangin to leave Super Junior
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
3
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
4
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
5
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
1
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean envoy seems alive despite report of execution: S. Korea's spy agency
-
3
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Pentagon: S. Korea, U.S. preparing for joint exercise despite N.K.'s warning
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae: Japan's arbitration process offer unacceptable