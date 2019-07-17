Major umbrella labor group requests re-deliberation on minimum wage decision
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- A major umbrella labor group on Wednesday took issue with the recent decision to raise the minimum wage for next year at the slowest pace in a decade, demanding a re-deliberation on it.
The wage panel recently raised the minimum hourly pay by 2.9 percent to 8,590 won (US$7.27) for 2020, drawing vehement complaints from the labor sector.
The Federation of Korean Trade Unions asked the labor minister to launch the process needed to review the wage decision.
If either labor or business take issue with a wage decision, the labor minister can ask the panel to re-deliberate on it when the policymaker sees reasonable grounds for review. But there have been no cases of reviews so far.
"There was a fundamental problem with the wage decision. (The panel) did not provide reasonable grounds for a 2.87-percent hike," the group said.
The labor group also withdrew its five representatives from the Minimum Wage Commission, which involves labor and business representatives and experts.
The council consists of 27 representatives, nine each from the labor, business and public sectors.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, a militant labor group, said Monday its four members sitting on the panel will resign.
The labor sector angrily reacted to the 2020 wage decision, claiming that President Moon Jae-in's failure to keep his promise means the government has ditched its income-driven growth policy.
Moon offered a public apology Sunday for the failure to keep his campaign pledge to raise the hourly pay to 10,000 won by 2020.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
