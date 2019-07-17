Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Heavy's labor union approves strike over stalled wage talks

All Headlines 19:14 July 17, 2019

ULSAN, South Korea, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world's largest shipyard by sales, voted on Wednesday to go on strike amid a lack of progress in wage negotiations.

The labor union said nearly 60 percent of unionized workers approved a work stoppage, raising the possibility that work at the world's largest shipyard may be disrupted for the sixth year in a row.

The union demanded a pay raise that includes marking up the basic pay by some 123,000 won (US$104) and higher performance-based pay.

The labor union has staged sporadic all-out or partial strikes since mid-May to protest a plan to split up the company for a merger with a smaller local shipbuilder.

Unionized workers will down their tools for three hours on Thursday, joining a nationwide plan for strike orchestrated by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, a militant labor group.

This photo, taken on July 17, 2019, shows unionized workers at Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. counting ballots in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul after a vote to decide whether to stage a strike in protest of a wage negotiation. (Yonhap)


