Hyundai Heavy's labor union approves strike over stalled wage talks
ULSAN, South Korea, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world's largest shipyard by sales, voted on Wednesday to go on strike amid a lack of progress in wage negotiations.
The labor union said nearly 60 percent of unionized workers approved a work stoppage, raising the possibility that work at the world's largest shipyard may be disrupted for the sixth year in a row.
The union demanded a pay raise that includes marking up the basic pay by some 123,000 won (US$104) and higher performance-based pay.
The labor union has staged sporadic all-out or partial strikes since mid-May to protest a plan to split up the company for a merger with a smaller local shipbuilder.
Unionized workers will down their tools for three hours on Thursday, joining a nationwide plan for strike orchestrated by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, a militant labor group.
(END)
