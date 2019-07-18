Korean-language dailies

-- App-based mobility platform to be institutionalized (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Japan's breach of WTO rules to affect billions of customers worldwide: Seoul official (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. says it will do 'what it can' to help resolve trade spat between S. Korea, Japan (Donga llbo)

-- New lifestyle notable among S. Koreans born in the 1990s (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Japanese government won't rush to bring forced labor issue to ICJ: report (Segye Times)

-- Stilwell says S. Korea, Japan must resolve stand-off; U.S. will do what it can to support their efforts (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Mercedes-Benz vehicle, used by Kim Jong-un, shipped via S. Korean, Japanese ports: report (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't says Japan's export curbs to affect Apple, Amazon, billions of customers worldwide (Hankyoreh)

-- Taxi license required to run Tada cars (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Tada mobility service at risk amid policy to satisfy taxi industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Corporate credit ratings begin to fall (Korea Economic Daily)

