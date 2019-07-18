Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- App-based mobility platform to be institutionalized (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Japan's breach of WTO rules to affect billions of customers worldwide: Seoul official (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. says it will do 'what it can' to help resolve trade spat between S. Korea, Japan (Donga llbo)
-- New lifestyle notable among S. Koreans born in the 1990s (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Japanese government won't rush to bring forced labor issue to ICJ: report (Segye Times)
-- Stilwell says S. Korea, Japan must resolve stand-off; U.S. will do what it can to support their efforts (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Mercedes-Benz vehicle, used by Kim Jong-un, shipped via S. Korean, Japanese ports: report (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't says Japan's export curbs to affect Apple, Amazon, billions of customers worldwide (Hankyoreh)
-- Taxi license required to run Tada cars (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tada mobility service at risk amid policy to satisfy taxi industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Corporate credit ratings begin to fall (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea, Japan urged to call truce (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Japan's trade curbs will impact global industry: Seoul official (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. urged to play more active role in trade feud (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
4
Scandal-ridden member Kangin to leave Super Junior
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
3
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
4
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea changes constitution to make Kim Jong-un official head of state
-
1
Former YG Entertainment chief booked for suspected arrangement of sex services
-
2
(2nd LD) Pentagon: S. Korea, U.S. preparing for joint exercise despite N.K.'s warning
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
4
(7th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
5
(LEAD) Japan's export control to hurt global tech industry: S. Korean official