Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:10 July 18, 2019

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/23 Rain 20

Incheon 29/23 Rain 20

Suwon 32/22 Rain 20

Cheongju 29/23 Rain 20

Daejeon 28/23 Rain 30

Chuncheon 33/22 Sunny 60

Gangneung 31/23 Sunny 60

Jeonju 27/22 Rain 60

Gwangju 24/22 Rain 70

Jeju 29/24 Rain 80

Daegu 27/21 Rain 60

Busan 25/22 Rain 80

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!